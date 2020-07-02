827 Blossom St SW

All apartments in Atlanta
Location

827 Blossom Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath to Blossom - You're very own Virtual Tour

https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1519073#!/

Living is easy in this nice home located in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located near Perkerson Park, not far from Fort McPherson or Atlanta Technical College. The kitchen is roomy and has nice counter space, a new electric stove and dishwasher just in time for the holidays. The hardwood floors makes it easy for cleanup, make sure to get your swifter. A lovely decorative fireplace and shelving add to the charm of this home. The newly renovated large storage shed in the back in great for storing your bike for riding along the Belt Line or keeping your gardening equipment for growing all your fresh vegetables in the nicely sized back yard.

Have a Presidential Puppy? That's great because we are Pet-Friendly and have no breed or size restrictions. Please ask about our pet policy.

This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register.

Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166859?source=marketing

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1398.00 = your take home pay must be $4194.00)
6. 1 year lease
7. Must be 18 to apply
8. No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.

(RLNE5400249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

