82 Wesley Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden

Charming home in heart of Edgewood w/complete exterior makeover! Refinished front porch w/new staircase, brand new back deck, new roof & large landscaped yard! Interior features tons of natural sunlight, fresh paint throughout, open floor plan, granite counter tops, large master suite & spacious attic for extra storage. New HVAC installed 2019. Steps from the Edgewood Community Garden, Coan Park & the Trolley Line Trail. Minutes from the Edgewood shopping center, Edgewood/Candler Park Marta station, CandlerPark, Little Five Points, the Beltline & so much more!