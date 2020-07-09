All apartments in Atlanta
82 Wesley Avenue NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

82 Wesley Avenue NE

82 Wesley Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

82 Wesley Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
community garden
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
Charming home in heart of Edgewood w/complete exterior makeover! Refinished front porch w/new staircase, brand new back deck, new roof & large landscaped yard! Interior features tons of natural sunlight, fresh paint throughout, open floor plan, granite counter tops, large master suite & spacious attic for extra storage. New HVAC installed 2019. Steps from the Edgewood Community Garden, Coan Park & the Trolley Line Trail. Minutes from the Edgewood shopping center, Edgewood/Candler Park Marta station, CandlerPark, Little Five Points, the Beltline & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have any available units?
82 Wesley Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have?
Some of 82 Wesley Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Wesley Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
82 Wesley Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Wesley Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Wesley Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Wesley Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

