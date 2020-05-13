Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision Available 07/03/20 Upgraded 2 bed condo in Atlanta's Cross Creek Community - Renovated, spacious unit in a wonderful, gated community with swim, tennis, golf, restaurant & more! This 2nd-floor walk up unit has been meticulously maintained & features an open floorplan with dining room, living room, PLUS bonus large sunroom/den, all with hardwood floors. The dining room with serving bar, built-ins and wine rack leads to the kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, good looking cabinets & granite countertops. Master bedroom has multiple closets w/ built-ins & bath with frameless glass shower. Beautiful second bath w/ dble vanities. 24-hour guard. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/fmls/6035263



SCHOOLS: Brandon Elementary, Sutton Middle and North Atlanta High.



PETS: Small is possible. Certain restrictions. Call for details.



SQ/FT: 1,127



AGENT: Marc Chernau 770.587.9300 x 201



YEAR: Originally built in 1968, MAJOR update in 2016

*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee

** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.



