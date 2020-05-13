All apartments in Atlanta
82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision

82 Montre Square Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

82 Montre Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision Available 07/03/20 Upgraded 2 bed condo in Atlanta's Cross Creek Community - Renovated, spacious unit in a wonderful, gated community with swim, tennis, golf, restaurant & more! This 2nd-floor walk up unit has been meticulously maintained & features an open floorplan with dining room, living room, PLUS bonus large sunroom/den, all with hardwood floors. The dining room with serving bar, built-ins and wine rack leads to the kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, good looking cabinets & granite countertops. Master bedroom has multiple closets w/ built-ins & bath with frameless glass shower. Beautiful second bath w/ dble vanities. 24-hour guard. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/fmls/6035263

SCHOOLS: Brandon Elementary, Sutton Middle and North Atlanta High.

PETS: Small is possible. Certain restrictions. Call for details.

SQ/FT: 1,127

AGENT: Marc Chernau 770.587.9300 x 201

YEAR: Originally built in 1968, MAJOR update in 2016
*Each new lease has a one-time $125 move in fee
** Security Deposit is subject to increase from listed price depending on applicants background check.

///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

(RLNE4181342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have any available units?
82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have?
Some of 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision currently offering any rent specials?
82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision pet-friendly?
No, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision offer parking?
No, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision does not offer parking.
Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have a pool?
Yes, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision has a pool.
Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have accessible units?
No, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Montre Sq NW c/o Cross Creek Subdivision does not have units with dishwashers.
