809 Hollywood Road NW

Prime Location!! Charming Modern Commercial Loft-Retail/Office FOR LEASE!! Features 20 ft Ceilings with Exposed Beams, Oversized Picture Windows with Natural Lighting, Fresh Interior and Exterior Custom Paint, Plenty Signage/Marketing Frontage. Perfect for Retail, Professional/Financial, Tech/Cellular Services or Any Successful Business. Highly Visible at Busy Main Intersection. Great Location with lots of traffic. Minutes from Downtown, Midtown, Atlanta University Center, Atlanta Braves Stadium & Much More. Transitioning Community with lots of new developments.