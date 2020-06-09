All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM

809 Hollywood Road NW

809 Hollywood Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

809 Hollywood Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Location!! Charming Modern Commercial Loft-Retail/Office FOR LEASE!! Features 20 ft Ceilings with Exposed Beams, Oversized Picture Windows with Natural Lighting, Fresh Interior and Exterior Custom Paint, Plenty Signage/Marketing Frontage. Perfect for Retail, Professional/Financial, Tech/Cellular Services or Any Successful Business. Highly Visible at Busy Main Intersection. Great Location with lots of traffic. Minutes from Downtown, Midtown, Atlanta University Center, Atlanta Braves Stadium & Much More. Transitioning Community with lots of new developments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have any available units?
809 Hollywood Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 809 Hollywood Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
809 Hollywood Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Hollywood Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 809 Hollywood Road NW offers parking.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have a pool?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have accessible units?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Hollywood Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Hollywood Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
