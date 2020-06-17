All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219

805 Peachtree Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

805 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Located in the heart of Midtown this loft home offers a pedestrian lifestyle with a short walking distance to Piedmont Park, the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, MARTA, the Fox Theatre, St Mark Church and access to great restaurants and boutique shopping. This loft features high exposed ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and designer kitchen and bath. Amenities include a salt water pool and cabana, firepit, fitness center, club house, 24 hour concierge, 1 assigned garage parking space and a storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have any available units?
805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have?
Some of 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 pet-friendly?
No, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 offer parking?
Yes, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 does offer parking.
Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have a pool?
Yes, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 has a pool.
Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have accessible units?
No, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219 has units with dishwashers.
