805 Peachtree St NE Unit 219

Located in the heart of Midtown this loft home offers a pedestrian lifestyle with a short walking distance to Piedmont Park, the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, MARTA, the Fox Theatre, St Mark Church and access to great restaurants and boutique shopping. This loft features high exposed ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and designer kitchen and bath. Amenities include a salt water pool and cabana, firepit, fitness center, club house, 24 hour concierge, 1 assigned garage parking space and a storage unit.