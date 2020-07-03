804 United Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

1920s bungalow in Grant Park/Ormewood Park has historic elements - decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, front porch - with updated bathrooms and kitchen. Walk to restaurants, parks and the Beltline!



Front porch w/ swing

Beautiful hardwoods

Master bedroom w/ en suite bath

Second bathroom has tub/shower

Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite and W/D

Breakfast room

Back deck

Huge fenced back yard

Bonus room on main level

Separate living space on ground level w/ living room, bedroom, and full bath

Driveway & carport

One dog limit -no cats