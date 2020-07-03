All apartments in Atlanta
804 United Avenue SE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

804 United Avenue SE

804 United Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

804 United Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
1920s bungalow in Grant Park/Ormewood Park has historic elements - decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, front porch - with updated bathrooms and kitchen. Walk to restaurants, parks and the Beltline!

Front porch w/ swing
Beautiful hardwoods
Master bedroom w/ en suite bath
Second bathroom has tub/shower
Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite and W/D
Breakfast room
Back deck
Huge fenced back yard
Bonus room on main level
Separate living space on ground level w/ living room, bedroom, and full bath
Driveway & carport
One dog limit -no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 United Avenue SE have any available units?
804 United Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 United Avenue SE have?
Some of 804 United Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 United Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
804 United Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 United Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 United Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 804 United Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 804 United Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 804 United Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 United Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 United Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 804 United Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 804 United Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 804 United Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 804 United Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 United Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

