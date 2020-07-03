804 United Avenue SE

Amenities
1920s bungalow in Grant Park/Ormewood Park has historic elements - decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, front porch - with updated bathrooms and kitchen. Walk to restaurants, parks and the Beltline!
Front porch w/ swing
Beautiful hardwoods
Master bedroom w/ en suite bath
Second bathroom has tub/shower
Modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite and W/D
Breakfast room
Back deck
Huge fenced back yard
Bonus room on main level
Separate living space on ground level w/ living room, bedroom, and full bath
Driveway & carport
One dog limit -no cats