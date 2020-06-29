801 W Conway Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Great opportunity in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods, Tuxedo Park. Situated on nearly 2 acres, with a new/private tennis, pool and spa. This home is surrounded by multi-million dollar estates. Private, gated and set off the road. Completely renovated. Perfect for entertaining w/ an outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, multiple terraces & balconies. Fully furnished, bedroom/study on main, large master suite upstairs w/ spa bath. Open eat-in kitchen with keeping room & balcony to the pool. 2-story ceiling in the living room. Large dining room. Gym. Terrific location in 30327 and close to I-75. Minimum term 4 months. Prefer longer term lease. Plenty of private outdoor entertaining space.