Atlanta, GA
801 W Conway Drive NW
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

801 W Conway Drive NW

801 West Conway Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

801 West Conway Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Mt. Paran

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods, Tuxedo Park. Situated on nearly 2 acres, with a new/private tennis, pool and spa. This home is surrounded by multi-million dollar estates. Private, gated and set off the road. Completely renovated. Perfect for entertaining w/ an outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, multiple terraces & balconies. Fully furnished, bedroom/study on main, large master suite upstairs w/ spa bath. Open eat-in kitchen with keeping room & balcony to the pool. 2-story ceiling in the living room. Large dining room. Gym. Terrific location in 30327 and close to I-75. Minimum term 4 months. Prefer longer term lease. Plenty of private outdoor entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W Conway Drive NW have any available units?
801 W Conway Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 W Conway Drive NW have?
Some of 801 W Conway Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 W Conway Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
801 W Conway Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W Conway Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 801 W Conway Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 801 W Conway Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 801 W Conway Drive NW offers parking.
Does 801 W Conway Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W Conway Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W Conway Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 801 W Conway Drive NW has a pool.
Does 801 W Conway Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 801 W Conway Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W Conway Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 W Conway Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
