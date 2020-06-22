794 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

AMAZING LOCATION with private access to the Beltline, gated, secure parking with assigned space. First floor loft with gated courtyard/patio area. Walk to Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Inman Park and MORE!! Open living w/hardwoods throughout, HUGE closets, plenty of storage, new stainless steel appliances, Elfa shelving in closets and pantry, large bedroom with built-in desks, 2 flatscreen TVs installed, modern kitchen with quartz countertops and plenty of room for entertaining. Bright, sunny, enjoyable unit. Don't miss this one!