791 Caron Cir North West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

This spacious home sits on a special lot with plenty of privacy and great curb appeal. Four spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Large kitchen with SS appliances. Beautiful Trey ceilings in the Master along with His and Hers Walk in Closets for plenty of storage. Master Bath has double sinks with Separate shower and Large Soaking tub. Large deck on the back perfect for outdoor entertaining. WASHER AND DRYER, ALARM, LAWN CARE AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!!!! THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!! READY NOW!! SCHEDULE SHOWING TODAY!! Arvis Sullivan 404-609-1929