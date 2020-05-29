788 Berkeley Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom house with den available now in Berkely Park!



This adorable home has hardwood floors, central heat and air, full private deck with access to master bedroom, fenced yard and extra storage, full private deck!



Seconds from I-75/I-85, as well as blocks from Howell Mill. Awesome quiet neighborhood!



Call today to view this awesome home!

404-637-2345



Rental Terms: Rent: $1790, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1790 Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.