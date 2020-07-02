782 Peachtree Street Ne

Amenities
attached garage
private bath
private room
Hi there, I am renting out my 1b1b apt in midtown Atlanta. Available from May 4th to June 21st. Feel free to message me!
It is 5 minute walk to Gatech and close to all the restaurants and bars in midtown Atlanta. One queen bed in the bedroom and a single mattress that can be pulled out to the living room.
Full size washer and dryer
Expansive 9 and 10 ceilings
Hand-scraped hardwood floors
Elegant built-in wine rack
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedroom(s) and living room
Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche