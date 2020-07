Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super clean, Freshly Renovated 3BR , 3.5BA 3 Level Gated Townhome community. New Hardwoods Thru-Out the entire Townhome. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen with eat-In Dining Area. Stainless Appliances, Oversized Pantry, New Stove, Hardwoods on Stairs. Two beautiful bedroom Upstairs each with their own Bath. Laundry Room Upstairs. Separate Bedroom on the Lower Level with it's Own Bath.