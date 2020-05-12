774 Yorkshire Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Morningside Bungalow in a fantastic location! Just 2 blocks to the beltline, Sidney Marcus Park and within walking distance to Ansley Mall, Morningside Village and Morningside Elementary! Perched on top of a hill, this updated, cottagy, home offers the best of traditional along with an open and inviting kitchen/family room and awesome private screened porch!

Two bedrooms and a bath down and one suite upstairs with great storage/closet area. Sunroom will be great spot for a home office or place for the kids!

Grady cluster.