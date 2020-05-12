All apartments in Atlanta
774 Yorkshire Road NE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

774 Yorkshire Road NE

774 Yorkshire Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

774 Yorkshire Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Morningside Bungalow in a fantastic location! Just 2 blocks to the beltline, Sidney Marcus Park and within walking distance to Ansley Mall, Morningside Village and Morningside Elementary! Perched on top of a hill, this updated, cottagy, home offers the best of traditional along with an open and inviting kitchen/family room and awesome private screened porch!
Two bedrooms and a bath down and one suite upstairs with great storage/closet area. Sunroom will be great spot for a home office or place for the kids!
Grady cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have any available units?
774 Yorkshire Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have?
Some of 774 Yorkshire Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Yorkshire Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
774 Yorkshire Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Yorkshire Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 774 Yorkshire Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 774 Yorkshire Road NE offers parking.
Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 774 Yorkshire Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have a pool?
No, 774 Yorkshire Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have accessible units?
No, 774 Yorkshire Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Yorkshire Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Yorkshire Road NE has units with dishwashers.

