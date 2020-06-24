All apartments in Atlanta
77 12th St NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

77 12th St NE

77 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

77 12th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High rise two bedroom in Midtown! 6 weeks free! - Property Id: 258568

High rise two bedroom in Midtown on the 12th floor! 6 weeks free!

If this unit isn't what you're looking for, don't worry! I have access to every rental in the "Greater Atlanta" area. At The Charlesworth Group, we're a full service real estate/relocation company with over 20 years of experience in the Atlanta rental market. We're your experienced guide to finding the perfect rental and our service is 100% Free! I can cut through all the red tape to save you time and money while helping you make the most educated decision on the rental that's right for you!

For more information on this rental please contact Zach Moss, Licensed Real Estate Agent at The Charlesworth Group.

Cell: 404-263-3354 (preferred)

Office: 404-835-7352

***Pricing is based on availability, move date and a few other factors. Please keep in mind that pricing is subject to change hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. PRIVATE RENTALS MAY INCUR A FEE AND NEED A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258568
Property Id 258568

(RLNE5754226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 12th St NE have any available units?
77 12th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 77 12th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
77 12th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 12th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 12th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 77 12th St NE offer parking?
No, 77 12th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 77 12th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 12th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 12th St NE have a pool?
No, 77 12th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 77 12th St NE have accessible units?
No, 77 12th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 77 12th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 12th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 12th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 12th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
