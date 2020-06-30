All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM

769 Winton Way

769 Winton Way · No Longer Available
Location

769 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Do you want to live in the heart of it all? 2 blocks to the beltline SE trail! The Beacon, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, Brownwood Park, EAV, Downtown, Midtown all just minutes away. Also easy access to major highways. Shorten your commute! Beautiful tri-level townhouse in HOT neighborhood. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED along with fantastic appliances in kitchen. 2-car tandem garage. Attic and garage storage! Community offers a resident pavilion with water feature, outdoor BBQ area and lawn. Be social with neighbors. Dog/Cat OK w/ refundable deposit. No vouchers at this time. From United Ave. Turn onto Avondale Ave. Left onto Hobart Ave. Right onto Hamilton Ave. Visitor parking along Hamilton Ave or on Hobart. 1165 Avondale Ave ALSO AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Winton Way have any available units?
769 Winton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 Winton Way have?
Some of 769 Winton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Winton Way currently offering any rent specials?
769 Winton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Winton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 Winton Way is pet friendly.
Does 769 Winton Way offer parking?
Yes, 769 Winton Way offers parking.
Does 769 Winton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 Winton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Winton Way have a pool?
No, 769 Winton Way does not have a pool.
Does 769 Winton Way have accessible units?
No, 769 Winton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Winton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 Winton Way has units with dishwashers.

