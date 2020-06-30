769 Winton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Do you want to live in the heart of it all? 2 blocks to the beltline SE trail! The Beacon, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, Brownwood Park, EAV, Downtown, Midtown all just minutes away. Also easy access to major highways. Shorten your commute! Beautiful tri-level townhouse in HOT neighborhood. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED along with fantastic appliances in kitchen. 2-car tandem garage. Attic and garage storage! Community offers a resident pavilion with water feature, outdoor BBQ area and lawn. Be social with neighbors. Dog/Cat OK w/ refundable deposit. No vouchers at this time. From United Ave. Turn onto Avondale Ave. Left onto Hobart Ave. Right onto Hamilton Ave. Visitor parking along Hamilton Ave or on Hobart. 1165 Avondale Ave ALSO AVAILABLE.