767 Winton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Welcome to The Swift- a highly sought after community designed by Edward Andrews Homes. From the moment you enter this unique oases you will LOVE its intimate, pristine and small town feel. This popular open-floor plan with separate dining space and oversized living room offers plenty of space to entertain and gather with your friends, while giving you 3 floors of living privacy. INCLUDED: Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances and electrical fixtures, quartz countertops in kitchen, vitreous china countertops in bathrooms, and luxury plank flooring throughout the home. Also included, a washer and dryer and all monthly HOA dues. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and spacious double closets. The home features a tandem 2-car garage, wonderful front deck, open air community pavilion, fire pit, and a relaxing waterfall feature.This home is close to the SE Beltline, Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park and Zoo. This property also has easy access to all the major freeways. This is presently the only home for lease in this community- trust me, you don’t want to miss the opportunity!