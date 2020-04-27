All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 767 Winton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
767 Winton Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

767 Winton Way

767 Winton Way · (562) 235-0239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

767 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Welcome to The Swift- a highly sought after community designed by Edward Andrews Homes. From the moment you enter this unique oases you will LOVE its intimate, pristine and small town feel. This popular open-floor plan with separate dining space and oversized living room offers plenty of space to entertain and gather with your friends, while giving you 3 floors of living privacy. INCLUDED: Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances and electrical fixtures, quartz countertops in kitchen, vitreous china countertops in bathrooms, and luxury plank flooring throughout the home. Also included, a washer and dryer and all monthly HOA dues. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and spacious double closets. The home features a tandem 2-car garage, wonderful front deck, open air community pavilion, fire pit, and a relaxing waterfall feature.This home is close to the SE Beltline, Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park and Zoo. This property also has easy access to all the major freeways. This is presently the only home for lease in this community- trust me, you don’t want to miss the opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Winton Way have any available units?
767 Winton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Winton Way have?
Some of 767 Winton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Winton Way currently offering any rent specials?
767 Winton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Winton Way pet-friendly?
No, 767 Winton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 767 Winton Way offer parking?
Yes, 767 Winton Way does offer parking.
Does 767 Winton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Winton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Winton Way have a pool?
No, 767 Winton Way does not have a pool.
Does 767 Winton Way have accessible units?
No, 767 Winton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Winton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 Winton Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 767 Winton Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity