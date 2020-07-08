766 Winton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three story townhouse in a perfect in-town location! This stunning home features the larger floor plan in the community with side-by-side two car garage, hardwood floors, designer lighting, spacious open kitchen and living room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled back-splash, kitchen island, living room features tons of windows with lots of natural light and a relaxing rear deck, over-sized master bedroom features walk-in closet, double vanities, walk-in shower and much more! Available July 1, 2020.