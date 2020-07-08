All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
766 Winton Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

766 Winton Way

766 Winton Way · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

766 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful three story townhouse in a perfect in-town location! This stunning home features the larger floor plan in the community with side-by-side two car garage, hardwood floors, designer lighting, spacious open kitchen and living room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled back-splash, kitchen island, living room features tons of windows with lots of natural light and a relaxing rear deck, over-sized master bedroom features walk-in closet, double vanities, walk-in shower and much more! Available July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Winton Way have any available units?
766 Winton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Winton Way have?
Some of 766 Winton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Winton Way currently offering any rent specials?
766 Winton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Winton Way pet-friendly?
No, 766 Winton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 766 Winton Way offer parking?
Yes, 766 Winton Way offers parking.
Does 766 Winton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Winton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Winton Way have a pool?
No, 766 Winton Way does not have a pool.
Does 766 Winton Way have accessible units?
No, 766 Winton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Winton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 Winton Way has units with dishwashers.

