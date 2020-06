Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

All Utilities are Included!! Country Club Living at its Best (Chastain Park). This is an Awsome Location! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is a Very Open and Spacious Home with 1-car offstreet Parking, Private Patio, Open Concept, Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Huge Walk-In Closets. All Utilities & Washer/Dryer are Included. Enjoy being One Block Away from Chastain Park, Restaurants, Walking Trails, Golf Course, Playgrounds, Swimming Pool, and Tennis Courts.