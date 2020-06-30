All apartments in Atlanta
Location

759 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Settle into Summerhill and enjoy all of the excitement! Just steps away from Grant Park, Enjoy this Modern Craftsman offering an open floor plan to spread out and enjoy wonderful natural sunlight 100% of the time. This 4Bed 3.5bath home Offers Designer finishes, Hardwood Floors, Ample Skylights, Skyline Views from Walk-out Master Deck, Bedroom on Main Level (great for roommate), Energy Efficient Windows, SS Appliances and more. Total Electric!!! Will lease furnished as well if desired for a negotiable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have any available units?
759 SE MARTIN Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have?
Some of 759 SE MARTIN Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 SE MARTIN Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
759 SE MARTIN Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 SE MARTIN Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE offers parking.
Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have a pool?
No, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have accessible units?
No, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 759 SE MARTIN Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 SE MARTIN Street SE has units with dishwashers.

