759 SE MARTIN Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Settle into Summerhill and enjoy all of the excitement! Just steps away from Grant Park, Enjoy this Modern Craftsman offering an open floor plan to spread out and enjoy wonderful natural sunlight 100% of the time. This 4Bed 3.5bath home Offers Designer finishes, Hardwood Floors, Ample Skylights, Skyline Views from Walk-out Master Deck, Bedroom on Main Level (great for roommate), Energy Efficient Windows, SS Appliances and more. Total Electric!!! Will lease furnished as well if desired for a negotiable price.