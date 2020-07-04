757 Aerial Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Trendy 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in THE SWIFT, Atlanta's Fastest Selling Belt Line Community. This Exquisite Townhome Boasts Designer Finishes and Unique Exterior Facades, Private Deck and 2-Car Garage. You'll Enjoy the Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen, Separate Dining & Oversized Living Room with Hardwood Floors. Master located on Top Level and Each Secondary BR Features a Private Full Bath! Washer and Dryer are provided. Exceptional Community Living is Yours and HOA Maintains the Exterior. Mins to Beltline.