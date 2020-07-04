All apartments in Atlanta
757 Aerial Way

757 Aerial Way · No Longer Available
Location

757 Aerial Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trendy 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in THE SWIFT, Atlanta's Fastest Selling Belt Line Community. This Exquisite Townhome Boasts Designer Finishes and Unique Exterior Facades, Private Deck and 2-Car Garage. You'll Enjoy the Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen, Separate Dining & Oversized Living Room with Hardwood Floors. Master located on Top Level and Each Secondary BR Features a Private Full Bath! Washer and Dryer are provided. Exceptional Community Living is Yours and HOA Maintains the Exterior. Mins to Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Aerial Way have any available units?
757 Aerial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Aerial Way have?
Some of 757 Aerial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Aerial Way currently offering any rent specials?
757 Aerial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Aerial Way pet-friendly?
No, 757 Aerial Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 757 Aerial Way offer parking?
Yes, 757 Aerial Way offers parking.
Does 757 Aerial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Aerial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Aerial Way have a pool?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not have a pool.
Does 757 Aerial Way have accessible units?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Aerial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Aerial Way has units with dishwashers.

