75 NW 14th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking bbq/grill hot tub valet service

LOCATION MEETS LUXURY -LIVE ON TOP OF THE ICONIC 5 STAR FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ATLANTA. THIS IS ONE OF A KIND, TWO LEVEL PENTHOUSE, 5 ENORMOUS BALCONIES OFFERING GREAT PANORAMIC VIEWS, LUXURY GAGGENAU APPLIANCES. ACCESS TO 24HR HOTEL ROOM SERVICE, LUXURY HOTEL SPA AND HEALTH CLUB AVAILABLE TO MEMBERS, 24HR CONCIERGE, VALET, SECURITY. HOMEOWNERS HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE, CONCIERGE ELEVATORS & TWO CAR PARKING.T HIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER 3/3.5 LUXURIOUS RENTAL, PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM LIVING AREAS. THIS UNIT COMES FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE FOR JULY IST 2018