All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 75 14th St NE 3130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
75 14th St NE 3130
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:16 AM

75 14th St NE 3130

75 14th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

75 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Live above Atlanta's only five star hotel! This fabulous Four Seasons home truly speaks metropolitan appeal. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large dining room and generous living area comprise this 32nd floor gem overlooking West Midtown & Downtown. The Owner's retreat showcases a generous walk-in closet. Benefit from all the amenities of 5-star-living - Park 75 Restaurant & Bar Margo, room service and other white glove hotel services are at your fingertips. Enjoy the heart of Midtown, quick walks to the High Museum, Piedmont Park and fabulous restaurants & night spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have any available units?
75 14th St NE 3130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 75 14th St NE 3130 currently offering any rent specials?
75 14th St NE 3130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 14th St NE 3130 pet-friendly?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 offer parking?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not offer parking.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have a pool?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not have a pool.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have accessible units?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 14th St NE 3130 have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 14th St NE 3130 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus