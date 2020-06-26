All apartments in Atlanta
746 Prince Pl Nw
746 Prince Pl Nw

746 Prince Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

746 Prince Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Our 4 Bd/2 Bth home is located on a cul-de-sac with a yard. It features a single car garage & large driveway. We have eat-in kitchen and a deck for entertaining. W/D Hookups!

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com
Apply on : www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.com

Find us on Facebook at HNN Atlanta Inc. !

We DO NOT Market on Craigslist.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have any available units?
746 Prince Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 746 Prince Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
746 Prince Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Prince Pl Nw pet-friendly?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 746 Prince Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Prince Pl Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Prince Pl Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
