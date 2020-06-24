746 Ponce De Leon Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury Living in a Park like setting! Fabulous custom craftsman home offers the opn entertaining kitchen space a family needs. 1st & 2nd flr boost 10 ft ceilings & hrdwd flring! Walls of windows to bring in the natural light/beauty.Retreating to the mstr bdrm & bath w/priv.sky line balcony is a wonderful way to recharge before heading out for a walk to the Belt Line, Inman Park, Piedmont Park, Va.Highlands, or Ponce City Market.Home also offers one of the largest lots in the area-perfect for children & pets! 3 car garage w/storage! Add'l driveway space for parking.