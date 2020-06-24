All apartments in Atlanta
746 Ponce De Leon Terrace

746 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

746 Ponce De Leon Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Living in a Park like setting! Fabulous custom craftsman home offers the opn entertaining kitchen space a family needs. 1st & 2nd flr boost 10 ft ceilings & hrdwd flring! Walls of windows to bring in the natural light/beauty.Retreating to the mstr bdrm & bath w/priv.sky line balcony is a wonderful way to recharge before heading out for a walk to the Belt Line, Inman Park, Piedmont Park, Va.Highlands, or Ponce City Market.Home also offers one of the largest lots in the area-perfect for children & pets! 3 car garage w/storage! Add'l driveway space for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have any available units?
746 Ponce De Leon Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have?
Some of 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
746 Ponce De Leon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace offers parking.
Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have a pool?
No, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Ponce De Leon Terrace has units with dishwashers.
