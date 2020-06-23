All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

745 Fountainhead Ln Ne

745 Fountainhead Lane NE · No Longer Available
Location

745 Fountainhead Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
Amazing Low maintenance Townhome located in the best of Atlanta City Living w/amazing views of the Intown Atlanta & Buckhead Skyline. This Inviting floor plan has Hardwood Floors,3Piece Crown Molding,Custom Tiles & more. Main Level Designed around a Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops,High End SS Appliances,Island & Bar Seating. Rare Flex Rm on Main Level:Great for Office or Fitness Space. Up Stairs level has Oversized Master BR w/Sitting Area, Walkin Closet,En Suite Spa Ba,2 Generous BR & more. Easy Walk to Shops,Steps away from the future expansion of the Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have any available units?
745 Fountainhead Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have?
Some of 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
745 Fountainhead Ln Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne offer parking?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne does offer parking.
Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have a pool?
No, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne does not have a pool.
Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Fountainhead Ln Ne has units with dishwashers.
