745 Fountainhead Ln Ne

Amazing Low maintenance Townhome located in the best of Atlanta City Living w/amazing views of the Intown Atlanta & Buckhead Skyline. This Inviting floor plan has Hardwood Floors,3Piece Crown Molding,Custom Tiles & more. Main Level Designed around a Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops,High End SS Appliances,Island & Bar Seating. Rare Flex Rm on Main Level:Great for Office or Fitness Space. Up Stairs level has Oversized Master BR w/Sitting Area, Walkin Closet,En Suite Spa Ba,2 Generous BR & more. Easy Walk to Shops,Steps away from the future expansion of the Beltline.