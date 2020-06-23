745 Fountainhead Ln Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking hot tub

Amazing Low maintenance Townhome located in the best of Atlanta City Living w/amazing views of the Intown Atlanta & Buckhead Skyline. This Inviting floor plan has Hardwood Floors,3Piece Crown Molding,Custom Tiles & more. Main Level Designed around a Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops,High End SS Appliances,Island & Bar Seating. Rare Flex Rm on Main Level:Great for Office or Fitness Space. Up Stairs level has Oversized Master BR w/Sitting Area, Walkin Closet,En Suite Spa Ba,2 Generous BR & more. Easy Walk to Shops,Steps away from the future expansion of the Beltline.