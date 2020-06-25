744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities
Immediate move in available! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car detached Garage is a plus. 3BR/2ba. Two Master BR closets. Home has newer kitchen + newer windows + newer HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, Path 400 Walkway, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highway. Pet friendly for certain animals. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping & Lawn care is included in Lease amount. Washer/Dryer provided. Walkability is a 10+!