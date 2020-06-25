744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immediate move in available! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car detached Garage is a plus. 3BR/2ba. Two Master BR closets. Home has newer kitchen + newer windows + newer HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, Path 400 Walkway, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highway. Pet friendly for certain animals. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping & Lawn care is included in Lease amount. Washer/Dryer provided. Walkability is a 10+!