All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

744 E Paces Ferry Road NE

744 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

744 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immediate move in available! Renovated Three Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow! Huge 4 Car detached Garage is a plus. 3BR/2ba. Two Master BR closets. Home has newer kitchen + newer windows + newer HVAC system. Flat fenced backyard. Walk to Lenox Square, restaurants, Path 400 Walkway, and the neighborhood park. Easy access to main roads/highway. Pet friendly for certain animals. Owner managed. Seasonal landscaping & Lawn care is included in Lease amount. Washer/Dryer provided. Walkability is a 10+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have any available units?
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
744 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers parking.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have a pool?
No, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 E Paces Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus