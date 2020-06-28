741 Erin Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great bungalow w/Front Porch blocks from SW Beltline, community farm, & Lee&White. This NONSMOKING property is avail to lease at $1200 for 3 bed/1 bath. Huge fenced backyard great for you and your dog, or for grilling out on the back deck. Close to 2 MARTA stations, easy access for GSU, downtown offices, airport, or GA Tech and when you're home, a short beltline walk to a brewery to chill.

Large LR and Dining room, kitchen w/ SS appliances, dishwasher & double sink, central H&AC. Wood floors in main area, tile kitchen, bonus room, laundry & bath; carpeted bdrms.