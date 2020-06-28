All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 741 Erin Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
741 Erin Avenue SW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

741 Erin Avenue SW

741 Erin Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

741 Erin Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great bungalow w/Front Porch blocks from SW Beltline, community farm, & Lee&White. This NONSMOKING property is avail to lease at $1200 for 3 bed/1 bath. Huge fenced backyard great for you and your dog, or for grilling out on the back deck. Close to 2 MARTA stations, easy access for GSU, downtown offices, airport, or GA Tech and when you're home, a short beltline walk to a brewery to chill.
Large LR and Dining room, kitchen w/ SS appliances, dishwasher & double sink, central H&AC. Wood floors in main area, tile kitchen, bonus room, laundry & bath; carpeted bdrms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Erin Avenue SW have any available units?
741 Erin Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Erin Avenue SW have?
Some of 741 Erin Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Erin Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
741 Erin Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Erin Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Erin Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 741 Erin Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 741 Erin Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 741 Erin Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Erin Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Erin Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 741 Erin Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 741 Erin Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 741 Erin Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Erin Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Erin Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus