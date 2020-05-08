74 Hogue Street

Amenities

Light airy living in the heart of Atlanta, five blocks from the Beltline & just one block from the birthplace of MLK, Jr. This Old Fourth Ward home is convenient to all things Atlanta! 1 bed, 1 bath, spacious open concept living, covered private deck, + 1 parking space. The perfect home to stroll, ride or roll to the Beltline, Krog Market, Ponce City Market, the shops + restaurants of Inman Park & Edgewood. In-Unit laundry, washer + dryer, + water included. Live the city life with easy access to connector, downtown, Midtown, & 400. Welcome home!