All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 74 Hogue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
74 Hogue Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:18 AM

74 Hogue Street

74 Hogue Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

74 Hogue Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Light airy living in the heart of Atlanta, five blocks from the Beltline & just one block from the birthplace of MLK, Jr. This Old Fourth Ward home is convenient to all things Atlanta! 1 bed, 1 bath, spacious open concept living, covered private deck, + 1 parking space. The perfect home to stroll, ride or roll to the Beltline, Krog Market, Ponce City Market, the shops + restaurants of Inman Park & Edgewood. In-Unit laundry, washer + dryer, + water included. Live the city life with easy access to connector, downtown, Midtown, & 400. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Hogue Street have any available units?
74 Hogue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Hogue Street have?
Some of 74 Hogue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Hogue Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Hogue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Hogue Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 Hogue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 74 Hogue Street offer parking?
Yes, 74 Hogue Street offers parking.
Does 74 Hogue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Hogue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Hogue Street have a pool?
No, 74 Hogue Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Hogue Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Hogue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Hogue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Hogue Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus