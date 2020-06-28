All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 737 Woodson Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
737 Woodson Street SE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

737 Woodson Street SE

737 Woodson Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

737 Woodson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Idyllic Intown Bungalow! A Rocking Chair Front Porch welcomes you into a Fireside Family Room. Hardwood Floors extend to a Heart-of-Home Dining Room. A beautifully Renovated Kitchen offers White Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Breakfast Bar. Unwind in the Spacious Master Suite with Jetted Tub and Marble Vanity. Two Large Additional Bedrooms. Rear Deck with Easy Off-Street Parking below. Steps to Grant Park, The BeltLine, and Dining Destinations along Georgia Ave like Wood's Chapel BBQ, Little Tart Bakeshop, and Halfway Crooks Brewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Woodson Street SE have any available units?
737 Woodson Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Woodson Street SE have?
Some of 737 Woodson Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Woodson Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
737 Woodson Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Woodson Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 737 Woodson Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 737 Woodson Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 737 Woodson Street SE offers parking.
Does 737 Woodson Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Woodson Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Woodson Street SE have a pool?
No, 737 Woodson Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 737 Woodson Street SE have accessible units?
No, 737 Woodson Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Woodson Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Woodson Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus