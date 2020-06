Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

***Coming Soon*** Please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. New photos to come! This lovely 3BR 1BA home features a cozy eat in kitchen breakfast nook and a very comfortable living room with easy care laminate wood flooring throughout. Close proximity to both the airport and Downtown Atlanta. Hurry this home will not last. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.