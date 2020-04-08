All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 732 Crestwell Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
732 Crestwell Circle
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

732 Crestwell Circle

732 Crestwell Cir SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

732 Crestwell Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautiful Home in Fantastic Gated Community! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse in Atlanta! - How Beautiful is This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home!?!? This abode features an Open Floor Plan, with Foyer & Corner Fireplace in living room. Kitchen will have all appliances upon move-in, & has a nice view into the living space. Upstairs includes two beautiful bedrooms and baths - ideal for a roommate situation. The Cascade Condos gated community offers great amenities including clubhouse, playground, and MORE!!!

DON'T DELAY; CALL or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!

Gate Code: #0422

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3791290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Crestwell Circle have any available units?
732 Crestwell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Crestwell Circle have?
Some of 732 Crestwell Circle's amenities include pool, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Crestwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
732 Crestwell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Crestwell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 732 Crestwell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 732 Crestwell Circle offer parking?
No, 732 Crestwell Circle does not offer parking.
Does 732 Crestwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Crestwell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Crestwell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 732 Crestwell Circle has a pool.
Does 732 Crestwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 732 Crestwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Crestwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Crestwell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus