Atlanta, GA
725 Plainville Trail SW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

725 Plainville Trail SW

725 Plainville Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

725 Plainville Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Updated Wildwood Park 3 Bed 2 Bath $1200/month. Section 8 AHA Welcome - 3 bedroom and 2 bath home for rent! With easy access to the active West Side, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and I-285, the location is excellent! Rent is $1200 a month trash.

This home is section 8 and AHA approved.

Background and credit checks are required as part of the application process. Credit scores between 550 and 600 may require additional deposit. Please research area/location prior to application as application fee is non refundable if minimum requirements are not met.

If interested, call Shani today at 404-969-2877.

(RLNE5522530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have any available units?
725 Plainville Trail SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 725 Plainville Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
725 Plainville Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Plainville Trail SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Plainville Trail SW is pet friendly.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW offer parking?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not offer parking.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have a pool?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have accessible units?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Plainville Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Plainville Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.
