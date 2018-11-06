725 Plainville Trail SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Updated Wildwood Park 3 Bed 2 Bath $1200/month. Section 8 AHA Welcome - 3 bedroom and 2 bath home for rent! With easy access to the active West Side, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and I-285, the location is excellent! Rent is $1200 a month trash.



This home is section 8 and AHA approved.



Background and credit checks are required as part of the application process. Credit scores between 550 and 600 may require additional deposit. Please research area/location prior to application as application fee is non refundable if minimum requirements are not met.



If interested, call Shani today at 404-969-2877.



(RLNE5522530)