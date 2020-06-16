All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 720 Berne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
720 Berne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 Berne

720 Berne Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

720 Berne Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great location near downtown tourist attractions (World of Coke, Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil Rights), easy commute to/from airport avoiding the bulk of traffic (approx Lyft or Uber from airport), walking distance to grant park. Near beltline access. Near fun and cool East Atlanta Village. Near Edgewood Ave nightlife. Great screened-in private patio, fresh paint throughout, access to laundry in basement. Can sleep 6 comfortably. Fully furnished and kitchen stocked with basic amenities. Grocery and restaurants nearby. Quiet, family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Berne have any available units?
720 Berne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 720 Berne currently offering any rent specials?
720 Berne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Berne pet-friendly?
No, 720 Berne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 720 Berne offer parking?
No, 720 Berne does not offer parking.
Does 720 Berne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Berne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Berne have a pool?
No, 720 Berne does not have a pool.
Does 720 Berne have accessible units?
No, 720 Berne does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Berne have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Berne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Berne have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Berne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus