Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location near downtown tourist attractions (World of Coke, Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil Rights), easy commute to/from airport avoiding the bulk of traffic (approx Lyft or Uber from airport), walking distance to grant park. Near beltline access. Near fun and cool East Atlanta Village. Near Edgewood Ave nightlife. Great screened-in private patio, fresh paint throughout, access to laundry in basement. Can sleep 6 comfortably. Fully furnished and kitchen stocked with basic amenities. Grocery and restaurants nearby. Quiet, family neighborhood.