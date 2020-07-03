72 Hammock Pl

Amenities

Stunning Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in Sought After Summerhill Community! Totally Move in Ready Retreat! Open floorplan features Large Great room with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, Dual sided fireplace allows viewing flames in the Great room & Dinning room! Gleaming Hardwood floors, Newly tiled kitchen and Breakfast area floors! Sleek white kitchen cabinets with All New Stainless Appliances! Fresh paint throughout the home. Second level features Spacious Master Suite with Awesome view overlooking the Great room (A Must See feature)! Totally Upgraded Spa-like Bath Retreat! Fully Tiled Tub Backsplash, Fully tiled shower, Ceramic tiled floors, dual vanity, & dual Closets! Spacious Secondary bedroom with Private Bath Access. Laundry room and Storage closet Available on Second level. Private Patio area ready for Entertaining or Relaxing! Walk or Bike to The Beltline, Grant Park attractions, Shops & Restaurants. Convenient to Georgia State, Mercedes Benz Dome, Downtown Atlanta, & Hartsfield Airport! This Amazing Abode Is MOVE IN READY NOW! It Won't last long! (Currently Not Accepting Atlanta Housing Vouchers). No Pets allowed.