Atlanta, GA
72 Hammock Pl
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

72 Hammock Pl

72 Hammock Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

72 Hammock Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in Sought After Summerhill Community! Totally Move in Ready Retreat! Open floorplan features Large Great room with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, Dual sided fireplace allows viewing flames in the Great room & Dinning room! Gleaming Hardwood floors, Newly tiled kitchen and Breakfast area floors! Sleek white kitchen cabinets with All New Stainless Appliances! Fresh paint throughout the home. Second level features Spacious Master Suite with Awesome view overlooking the Great room (A Must See feature)! Totally Upgraded Spa-like Bath Retreat! Fully Tiled Tub Backsplash, Fully tiled shower, Ceramic tiled floors, dual vanity, & dual Closets! Spacious Secondary bedroom with Private Bath Access. Laundry room and Storage closet Available on Second level. Private Patio area ready for Entertaining or Relaxing! Walk or Bike to The Beltline, Grant Park attractions, Shops & Restaurants. Convenient to Georgia State, Mercedes Benz Dome, Downtown Atlanta, & Hartsfield Airport! This Amazing Abode Is MOVE IN READY NOW! It Won't last long! (Currently Not Accepting Atlanta Housing Vouchers). No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Hammock Pl have any available units?
72 Hammock Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Hammock Pl have?
Some of 72 Hammock Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Hammock Pl currently offering any rent specials?
72 Hammock Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Hammock Pl pet-friendly?
No, 72 Hammock Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 72 Hammock Pl offer parking?
Yes, 72 Hammock Pl offers parking.
Does 72 Hammock Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Hammock Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Hammock Pl have a pool?
No, 72 Hammock Pl does not have a pool.
Does 72 Hammock Pl have accessible units?
No, 72 Hammock Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Hammock Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Hammock Pl has units with dishwashers.

