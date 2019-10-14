All apartments in Atlanta
711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205

711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE · (678) 927-7922
Location

711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BUCKHEAD READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Other Amenities: Unfurnished, Parking (1 spot), Pool, Exercise Facility, Elevator in Building, Smoke Free, Balcony. Appliances: Dishwasher, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Microwave. Utilities: Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Water, High-Speed Internet Available.

Condo Amenities
Unique Features
•High-Speed Internet Available
Pet Policy
No Pets Allowed

Features
•Washer/Dryer - In Unit
•Air Conditioning
Kitchen
•Dishwasher
Schools
Public Schools Private Schools
Attendance Zone Nearby Property Identified
Public Elementary School

Garden Hills Elementary School

Grades PK-5

667 Students

(404) 802-7800

out of 10 Attendance Zone
Public Middle School

Sutton Middle School

Grades 6-8

1,470 Students

(404) 802-5600

out of 10 Attendance Zone
Public High School

Cross Keys High School

Grades 9-12

1,509 Students

(678) 874-6102

out of 10 Nearby
Public High School

North Atlanta High School

Grades 10-12

1,688 Students

(404) 802-4700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have any available units?
711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have?
Some of 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 currently offering any rent specials?
711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 is pet friendly.
Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 offer parking?
Yes, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 does offer parking.
Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have a pool?
Yes, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 has a pool.
Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have accessible units?
No, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 COSMOPOLITAN AVENUE, UNIT 205 has units with dishwashers.
