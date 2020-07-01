706 Mcgill Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking internet access key fob access

Move-In Ready 2bed/1.5bath Condo in the heart of Central Park - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. This gated community features pool, clubhouse and guest parking. The unit has been updated to include new kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite and stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, covered front porch with small storage area, keyless front entry, one assigned and one unassigned parking space, washer & dryer included. Utilities included (Water, sewer, trash, electric up to $130/month, basic cable/internet) - gas NOT included. This unfurnished unit is AWESOME!!!