Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

706 Mcgill Place NE

706 Mcgill Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

706 Mcgill Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
Move-In Ready 2bed/1.5bath Condo in the heart of Central Park - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. This gated community features pool, clubhouse and guest parking. The unit has been updated to include new kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite and stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, covered front porch with small storage area, keyless front entry, one assigned and one unassigned parking space, washer & dryer included. Utilities included (Water, sewer, trash, electric up to $130/month, basic cable/internet) - gas NOT included. This unfurnished unit is AWESOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Mcgill Place NE have any available units?
706 Mcgill Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Mcgill Place NE have?
Some of 706 Mcgill Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Mcgill Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
706 Mcgill Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Mcgill Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 706 Mcgill Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 706 Mcgill Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 706 Mcgill Place NE offers parking.
Does 706 Mcgill Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Mcgill Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Mcgill Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 706 Mcgill Place NE has a pool.
Does 706 Mcgill Place NE have accessible units?
No, 706 Mcgill Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Mcgill Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Mcgill Place NE has units with dishwashers.

