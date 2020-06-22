All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 7 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
7 Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Park Lane

7 Park Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Park Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, top floor unit tucked away in the historic neighborhood of Ansley Park. Located across the street from the entrance to Atlanta Botanical Gardens adjacent to Piedmont Park & the Beltline. You will be able to step outside your door & immediately go for a stroll in 3 of the best green spaces that Atlanta has to offer. This unit is complete with 2 bedrooms, sunroom, large living room & private washer & dryer on site. Finished w/ crown molding, plantation shutters & historic character. This wont last long! Small-Med. dogs okay. $85 non-refundable app required pp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Park Lane have any available units?
7 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Park Lane have?
Some of 7 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus