7 Park Lane

Beautiful, top floor unit tucked away in the historic neighborhood of Ansley Park. Located across the street from the entrance to Atlanta Botanical Gardens adjacent to Piedmont Park & the Beltline. You will be able to step outside your door & immediately go for a stroll in 3 of the best green spaces that Atlanta has to offer. This unit is complete with 2 bedrooms, sunroom, large living room & private washer & dryer on site. Finished w/ crown molding, plantation shutters & historic character. This wont last long! Small-Med. dogs okay. $85 non-refundable app required pp.