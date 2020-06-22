7 Park Lane

Amenities
Beautiful, top floor unit tucked away in the historic neighborhood of Ansley Park. Located across the street from the entrance to Atlanta Botanical Gardens adjacent to Piedmont Park & the Beltline. You will be able to step outside your door & immediately go for a stroll in 3 of the best green spaces that Atlanta has to offer. This unit is complete with 2 bedrooms, sunroom, large living room & private washer & dryer on site. Finished w/ crown molding, plantation shutters & historic character. This wont last long! Small-Med. dogs okay. $85 non-refundable app required pp.