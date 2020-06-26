All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

692 Kirkwood Avenue

692 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

692 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
WELCOME TO Kingstown Gardens
Located in beautiful Thomson, Kingstown Gardens is an independent living community for individuals 62 years and older. Featuring one- and two-bedroom energy efficient apartment homes, this maintenance free community has resident controlled access and spacious open floor plans. The property amenities provide opportunities for residents to be active, participate in social gatherings and enjoy the outdoors. To enjoy this happy, healthy lifestyle, call today to reserve your apartment.

Apartment Amenities:
All Electric
Full Kitchen Including:
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave Oven
- Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat and Air
Water and Garbage Removal Provided
Resident Controlled Access

Community Amenities:
On-site Management
Community Gazebo
Community Room with:
- full kitchen
- cable television
- computer lab
Exciting Monthly Activities
Handicap Accessible Units
Maintenance Provided
Lawn Care
On-Site Laundry Facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have any available units?
692 Kirkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have?
Some of 692 Kirkwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Kirkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
692 Kirkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Kirkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 692 Kirkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 692 Kirkwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Kirkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 692 Kirkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 692 Kirkwood Avenue has accessible units.
Does 692 Kirkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 Kirkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

