692 Kirkwood Avenue

WELCOME TO Kingstown Gardens

Located in beautiful Thomson, Kingstown Gardens is an independent living community for individuals 62 years and older. Featuring one- and two-bedroom energy efficient apartment homes, this maintenance free community has resident controlled access and spacious open floor plans. The property amenities provide opportunities for residents to be active, participate in social gatherings and enjoy the outdoors. To enjoy this happy, healthy lifestyle, call today to reserve your apartment.



Apartment Amenities:

All Electric

Full Kitchen Including:

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Garbage Disposal

- Microwave Oven

- Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer Hook-ups

Ceiling Fans

Central Heat and Air

Water and Garbage Removal Provided

Resident Controlled Access



Community Amenities:

On-site Management

Community Gazebo

Community Room with:

- full kitchen

- cable television

- computer lab

Exciting Monthly Activities

Handicap Accessible Units

Maintenance Provided

Lawn Care

On-Site Laundry Facilities