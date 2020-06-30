All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
689 Longleaf Drive NE
689 Longleaf Drive NE

689 Longleaf Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

689 Longleaf Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Stunning Full Renovation in the heart of Buckhead with close proximity to Lenox, Phipps, GA400, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! Over the top finishes include smart home features, Calacatta Gold Quartz counters, WiFi Fridge, Moroccan blue tiled fireplace, heated porcelain wood tile floors in the sunroom, and travertine walkways and patios. Oversized rooms create two master suites with spa style bathrooms showcasing Carrera marble and steam showers. Basement has finished flex/recreation room - tons of storage. Priced below appraisal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have any available units?
689 Longleaf Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have?
Some of 689 Longleaf Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Longleaf Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
689 Longleaf Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Longleaf Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 689 Longleaf Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 689 Longleaf Drive NE offers parking.
Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Longleaf Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have a pool?
No, 689 Longleaf Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 689 Longleaf Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Longleaf Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Longleaf Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

