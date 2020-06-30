685 E Morningside Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This incredibly beautiful true 2 story is completely renovated with a large Chef's Kitchen that opens to a gorgeous keeping room with 3 sets of French doors leading to the level walk out backyard. The living room has custom built-in shelving that frames a beautiful fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Several bonus/flex spaces and 5 bedrooms on the upper level. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a detached 2 car garage. Morningside Elementary School.