685 East Morningside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324 Morningside - Lenox Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This incredibly beautiful true 2 story is completely renovated with a large Chef's Kitchen that opens to a gorgeous keeping room with 3 sets of French doors leading to the level walk out backyard. The living room has custom built-in shelving that frames a beautiful fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. Several bonus/flex spaces and 5 bedrooms on the upper level. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a detached 2 car garage. Morningside Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 685 E Morningside Drive have any available units?
685 E Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 E Morningside Drive have?
Some of 685 E Morningside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 E Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
685 E Morningside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.