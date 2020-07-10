681 Peyton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the southwest area in the City of Atlanta. This full-brick ranch is very spacious and is nestled on a lovely private, wooded lot. The 2-car, side-entry garage provides additional storage. Little or no landscaping is required on this beautiful ivy-covered acre nestled in the trees providing ample privacy. All of the original hardwood floors have been refinished and stained beautifully. The kitchen features top-of-the-line granite countertops, a convection oven, and electric cooktop for the head chef of the house. Brand-named appliances included in the kitchen. A classic masonry fireplace highlights the dining area in the kitchen and adds a nice touch to all of the finishings. Original wood paneling on the walls in most of the rooms adds that rustic and vintage decor. Make this your new residence for a long term lease of 1+ years. We look forward to offering you a private showing and virtual tours are available to see the house.