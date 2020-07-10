All apartments in Atlanta
681 Peyton Rd
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

681 Peyton Rd

681 Peyton Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

681 Peyton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the southwest area in the City of Atlanta. This full-brick ranch is very spacious and is nestled on a lovely private, wooded lot. The 2-car, side-entry garage provides additional storage. Little or no landscaping is required on this beautiful ivy-covered acre nestled in the trees providing ample privacy. All of the original hardwood floors have been refinished and stained beautifully. The kitchen features top-of-the-line granite countertops, a convection oven, and electric cooktop for the head chef of the house. Brand-named appliances included in the kitchen. A classic masonry fireplace highlights the dining area in the kitchen and adds a nice touch to all of the finishings. Original wood paneling on the walls in most of the rooms adds that rustic and vintage decor. Make this your new residence for a long term lease of 1+ years. We look forward to offering you a private showing and virtual tours are available to see the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Peyton Rd have any available units?
681 Peyton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 Peyton Rd have?
Some of 681 Peyton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 Peyton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
681 Peyton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Peyton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 681 Peyton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 681 Peyton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 681 Peyton Rd offers parking.
Does 681 Peyton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 Peyton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Peyton Rd have a pool?
No, 681 Peyton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 681 Peyton Rd have accessible units?
No, 681 Peyton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Peyton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 681 Peyton Rd has units with dishwashers.

