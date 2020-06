Amenities

Charming 2 BR/1BA (unit in duplex (left-side) tile and hard wood floors with lots of natural light near Grove Park. Washer and dryer are included. This duplex is just minutes from I-20, downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield International Airport. No Pets, No Past Evictions, Applicants should have a credit score of 600 or above. AHA voucher accepted. Property rents for $960 per month and $50 per month for water. Please note debris on street in process of being removed.