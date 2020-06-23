664 Courtenay Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Morningside terrace level apartment- walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Atlanta BeltLine, Amsterdam Walk restaurants & shops. Updated galley kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and peninsula with breakfast bar. Family room with fan/light combination and exterior door. Carpeted bedrooms with fans (no closets, but there are hallway closets). Screened front porch, large storage area in basement, full size washer & dryer included. Parking pad in rear of property for 1 car plus on-street parking. NO DOGS!