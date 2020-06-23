All apartments in Atlanta
664 Courtenay Drive NE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

664 Courtenay Drive NE

664 Courtenay Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

664 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Morningside terrace level apartment- walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Atlanta BeltLine, Amsterdam Walk restaurants & shops. Updated galley kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and peninsula with breakfast bar. Family room with fan/light combination and exterior door. Carpeted bedrooms with fans (no closets, but there are hallway closets). Screened front porch, large storage area in basement, full size washer & dryer included. Parking pad in rear of property for 1 car plus on-street parking. NO DOGS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have any available units?
664 Courtenay Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have?
Some of 664 Courtenay Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Courtenay Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
664 Courtenay Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Courtenay Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 664 Courtenay Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 664 Courtenay Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 Courtenay Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have a pool?
No, 664 Courtenay Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 664 Courtenay Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Courtenay Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 Courtenay Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
