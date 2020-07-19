662 Grady Place SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Live in a beautifully restored bungalow in the heart of West End on the Atlanta Beltline! The fabulous home welcomes you with a vast front porch perfect for curling up with a book, whipping up Margaritas with neighbors or just watching the world go by. Cars Optional - as this house is a short walk/bike to the Beltline for exercise, Lee+White for shopping, drinks and food, MARTA to connect to Metro ATL or Hartsfield Jackson for parts unknown. Working from home...plenty of room for one or two home offices! At home, enjoy great natural light beaming through the grand old windows throughout this period home and enjoy preparing a culinary masterpiece in the well appointed kitchen with loads of granite counter space and a chef's gas range. ORIGINAL DETAILS include working pocket doors, 4 decorative fireplaces, 6-panel doors and towering ceilings. Come enjoy life in Atlanta's vibrant West End where there is a real sense of community, access to expansive parks and green spaces with straight-shot access to flourishing Summerhill, Grant Park, Downtown and all the in-town offerings. There are not many homes like this one out there, so don't delay.