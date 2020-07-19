All apartments in Atlanta
662 Grady Place SW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

662 Grady Place SW

662 Grady Place Southwest · (404) 414-2496
Location

662 Grady Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1666 sqft

Amenities

Live in a beautifully restored bungalow in the heart of West End on the Atlanta Beltline! The fabulous home welcomes you with a vast front porch perfect for curling up with a book, whipping up Margaritas with neighbors or just watching the world go by. Cars Optional - as this house is a short walk/bike to the Beltline for exercise, Lee+White for shopping, drinks and food, MARTA to connect to Metro ATL or Hartsfield Jackson for parts unknown. Working from home...plenty of room for one or two home offices! At home, enjoy great natural light beaming through the grand old windows throughout this period home and enjoy preparing a culinary masterpiece in the well appointed kitchen with loads of granite counter space and a chef's gas range. ORIGINAL DETAILS include working pocket doors, 4 decorative fireplaces, 6-panel doors and towering ceilings. Come enjoy life in Atlanta's vibrant West End where there is a real sense of community, access to expansive parks and green spaces with straight-shot access to flourishing Summerhill, Grant Park, Downtown and all the in-town offerings. There are not many homes like this one out there, so don't delay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Grady Place SW have any available units?
662 Grady Place SW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 Grady Place SW have?
Some of 662 Grady Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Grady Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
662 Grady Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Grady Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 662 Grady Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 662 Grady Place SW offer parking?
No, 662 Grady Place SW does not offer parking.
Does 662 Grady Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 Grady Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Grady Place SW have a pool?
No, 662 Grady Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 662 Grady Place SW have accessible units?
No, 662 Grady Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Grady Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 Grady Place SW has units with dishwashers.
