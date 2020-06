Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1920s bungalow in Grant Park. A short walk to the new BeltLine Southside Trail, Grant Park, Glenwood Park and many restaurants & shops at Atlanta Dairies and Madison Yards Three Bedroom and Two Full Baths, One Level Ranch Home in Desirable Grant Park Location with easy access to 20. Living Room, kitchen, laundry room and private back yard! High Ceilings, Fireplaces, Third Bedroom with Hardwood Flooring perfect for Office!