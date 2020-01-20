659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking

True loft features granite counters, tiled backsplash, glazed concrete floors, exposed brick accent walls, soaring ceilings w/ floor to ceiling windows. Built in Murphy Bed in large living area. Custom island in Kitchen. BR separated by rustic barn doors & feature skylight & walk in closet w/ custom built ins. Unit also features private balcony, laundry rm w/ W/D & one dedicated parking space. Complex also has community room w/ full kitchen, gym, and dog run. Just steps from Krog St Market and the Beltline. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package