All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:28 AM

659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241

659 Auburn Avenue Northeast · (678) 804-2468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

659 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
True loft features granite counters, tiled backsplash, glazed concrete floors, exposed brick accent walls, soaring ceilings w/ floor to ceiling windows. Built in Murphy Bed in large living area. Custom island in Kitchen. BR separated by rustic barn doors & feature skylight & walk in closet w/ custom built ins. Unit also features private balcony, laundry rm w/ W/D & one dedicated parking space. Complex also has community room w/ full kitchen, gym, and dog run. Just steps from Krog St Market and the Beltline. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have any available units?
659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have?
Some of 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 currently offering any rent specials?
659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 is pet friendly.
Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 offer parking?
Yes, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 does offer parking.
Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have a pool?
No, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 does not have a pool.
Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have accessible units?
No, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity