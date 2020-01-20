659 Auburn Ave NE Apt 241

Amenities
True loft features granite counters, tiled backsplash, glazed concrete floors, exposed brick accent walls, soaring ceilings w/ floor to ceiling windows. Built in Murphy Bed in large living area. Custom island in Kitchen. BR separated by rustic barn doors & feature skylight & walk in closet w/ custom built ins. Unit also features private balcony, laundry rm w/ W/D & one dedicated parking space. Complex also has community room w/ full kitchen, gym, and dog run. Just steps from Krog St Market and the Beltline. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package