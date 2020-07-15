All apartments in Atlanta
653 N Highland
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

653 N Highland

653 N Highland Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

653 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect location in the heart of Poncey Highlands. Just 1 block off Ponce on quiet Blue Ridge Ave. 1920s brick building reflects the charm of the era in a completely updated space. Easy access to Midtown, Ponce City Market, Beltline, parks, plus shopping, restaurants & more! This inviting condo has historic character of hardwoods throughout, crown molding ,original doors and hardware, renovated kitchen with granite and SS appliances and updated bathroom, freshly painted walls/trim. Private front and back entrances (no hallways). New washer/dryer, security sys and all window blinds remain. Did we mention 3 GREAT closets? Call to listen to recorded message with all the details (property #65).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 N Highland have any available units?
653 N Highland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 N Highland have?
Some of 653 N Highland's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 N Highland currently offering any rent specials?
653 N Highland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 N Highland pet-friendly?
No, 653 N Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 653 N Highland offer parking?
No, 653 N Highland does not offer parking.
Does 653 N Highland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 N Highland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 N Highland have a pool?
No, 653 N Highland does not have a pool.
Does 653 N Highland have accessible units?
No, 653 N Highland does not have accessible units.
Does 653 N Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 N Highland has units with dishwashers.
