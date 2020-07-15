653 N Highland

Amenities

Perfect location in the heart of Poncey Highlands. Just 1 block off Ponce on quiet Blue Ridge Ave. 1920s brick building reflects the charm of the era in a completely updated space. Easy access to Midtown, Ponce City Market, Beltline, parks, plus shopping, restaurants & more! This inviting condo has historic character of hardwoods throughout, crown molding ,original doors and hardware, renovated kitchen with granite and SS appliances and updated bathroom, freshly painted walls/trim. Private front and back entrances (no hallways). New washer/dryer, security sys and all window blinds remain. Did we mention 3 GREAT closets? Call to listen to recorded message with all the details (property #65).