Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
653 Loridans Drive NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

653 Loridans Drive NE

653 Loridans Drive Northeast · (770) 587-9300 ext. 201
Location

653 Loridans Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 653 Loridans Drive NE · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Furnished Mid/Mod Home - Short Term Rental - Furnished Mid/Mod home available for SHORT or LONG term rent. Classic North Buckhead (located between Chastain Park and Brookhaven) Mid-Mod 3 br/2 ba ranch sleeps 7. Fantastic location complete with a large lot and long driveway. Only minutes from Peachtree Rd, I-285 and all the shopping + offices you were looking for. Home has beautiful stone patio overlooking meticulously maintained backyard and flower gardens. Welcoming foyer leads to both the family room and the living room. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen & breakfast area with beautiful view to back patio. Peaceful and private but close to everything! ($3,900 monthly rate and additional weeks are available). Call for details

SCHOOLS: Sarah Smith Elementary, Sutton Middle School. North Atlanta High School.

PETS: Call

SQ/FT: 1,979

YEAR: Built in 1954

///\\\ Not the one? - Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search ///\\\

[Each new lease has a one-time $125 admin cost with move in.]

(RLNE3264652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Loridans Drive NE have any available units?
653 Loridans Drive NE has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Loridans Drive NE have?
Some of 653 Loridans Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Loridans Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
653 Loridans Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Loridans Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 653 Loridans Drive NE offer parking?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 653 Loridans Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Loridans Drive NE have a pool?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 653 Loridans Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Loridans Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Loridans Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
