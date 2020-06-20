653 Loridans Drive NE

Amenities

Furnished Mid/Mod Home - Short Term Rental - Furnished Mid/Mod home available for SHORT or LONG term rent. Classic North Buckhead (located between Chastain Park and Brookhaven) Mid-Mod 3 br/2 ba ranch sleeps 7. Fantastic location complete with a large lot and long driveway. Only minutes from Peachtree Rd, I-285 and all the shopping + offices you were looking for. Home has beautiful stone patio overlooking meticulously maintained backyard and flower gardens. Welcoming foyer leads to both the family room and the living room. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen & breakfast area with beautiful view to back patio. Peaceful and private but close to everything! ($3,900 monthly rate and additional weeks are available). Call for details



SCHOOLS: Sarah Smith Elementary, Sutton Middle School. North Atlanta High School.



PETS: Call



SQ/FT: 1,979



YEAR: Built in 1954



[Each new lease has a one-time $125 admin cost with move in.]



(RLNE3264652)