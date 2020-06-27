652 Boulevard SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just across the street from Grant Park, you will find a meticulously maintained, 2 bedroom/1 bath, Old World Charmer with newer features in the kitchen & bath. A wraparound porch features slate flooring & wainscoting ceilings with ceiling fans for those hot summer days. Entering into the home, the grand foyer, with stained glass transoms over the windows & front door, opens to the living room with arches & columns. The wood burning fireplace in the living room features a period mantel. The entire home, inside & out, is wired for sound. Bose speakers are installed in all rooms and on the porch. The dining room which has a decorative fireplace with a period mantel is separated from the living room by gorgeous pocket doors that actually work! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & counter work space in addition to a professional stainless steel work table. Both bedrooms feature decorative fireplaces with period mantels & a flat screen TV will remain in the 2nd bedroom. The wide central hall flows from the front of the house to the back, providing easy access to all rooms. The newly updated bathroom has a solid surface double vanity, bead board walls, slate tile, walk in shower & pocket door to laundry room. This historical home has many architectural features such as 12' ceilings, stained glass windows & transoms, period light fixtures, crown molding, original windows & trim, glass door knobs with working skeleton keys & original hardwoods throughout. This home is perfect for those who love the architectural elements of an old house with modern conveniences. Tenant is responsible for electric & gas. Water/sewer is a monthly fee of $80. In-law suite/apartment in back rented separately. One pet allowed with $300 half deposit/half fee. 2nd pet will require owner's approval. No aggressive breeds.