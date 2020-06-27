All apartments in Atlanta
652 Boulevard SE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:35 AM

652 Boulevard SE

652 Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

652 Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just across the street from Grant Park, you will find a meticulously maintained, 2 bedroom/1 bath, Old World Charmer with newer features in the kitchen & bath. A wraparound porch features slate flooring & wainscoting ceilings with ceiling fans for those hot summer days. Entering into the home, the grand foyer, with stained glass transoms over the windows & front door, opens to the living room with arches & columns. The wood burning fireplace in the living room features a period mantel. The entire home, inside & out, is wired for sound. Bose speakers are installed in all rooms and on the porch. The dining room which has a decorative fireplace with a period mantel is separated from the living room by gorgeous pocket doors that actually work! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & counter work space in addition to a professional stainless steel work table. Both bedrooms feature decorative fireplaces with period mantels & a flat screen TV will remain in the 2nd bedroom. The wide central hall flows from the front of the house to the back, providing easy access to all rooms. The newly updated bathroom has a solid surface double vanity, bead board walls, slate tile, walk in shower & pocket door to laundry room. This historical home has many architectural features such as 12' ceilings, stained glass windows & transoms, period light fixtures, crown molding, original windows & trim, glass door knobs with working skeleton keys & original hardwoods throughout. This home is perfect for those who love the architectural elements of an old house with modern conveniences. Tenant is responsible for electric & gas. Water/sewer is a monthly fee of $80. In-law suite/apartment in back rented separately. One pet allowed with $300 half deposit/half fee. 2nd pet will require owner's approval. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Boulevard SE have any available units?
652 Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Boulevard SE have?
Some of 652 Boulevard SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
652 Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE is pet friendly.
Does 652 Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 652 Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 652 Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 652 Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 652 Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.
