All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 633 Allen Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
633 Allen Court NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 Allen Court NW

633 Allen Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

633 Allen Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Chastain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Chastain Park two story brick traditional home on a cul-de-sac. Walk to swimming, tennis, golf, horsepark, path, NYO sports and arts center. Award winning Jackson School! 3 fireplases! Stunning kitchen with bay window sitting area. Covered Screened in porch to enjoy the level fenced backyard. Fantastic master,teen suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Hardwoods throughout! FUll finished basement with bar, bedroom, full bath, sitting room with fireplace, office, and work out room. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Allen Court NW have any available units?
633 Allen Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Allen Court NW have?
Some of 633 Allen Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Allen Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
633 Allen Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Allen Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 633 Allen Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 633 Allen Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 633 Allen Court NW offers parking.
Does 633 Allen Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Allen Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Allen Court NW have a pool?
No, 633 Allen Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 633 Allen Court NW have accessible units?
No, 633 Allen Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Allen Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Allen Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus