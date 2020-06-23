633 Allen Court NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Chastain Park two story brick traditional home on a cul-de-sac. Walk to swimming, tennis, golf, horsepark, path, NYO sports and arts center. Award winning Jackson School! 3 fireplases! Stunning kitchen with bay window sitting area. Covered Screened in porch to enjoy the level fenced backyard. Fantastic master,teen suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Hardwoods throughout! FUll finished basement with bar, bedroom, full bath, sitting room with fireplace, office, and work out room. This is a must see!